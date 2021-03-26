Legacies season 3 episode 9 return date: Hope and Lizzie’s conflict







Want to learn the Legacies season 3 episode 9 return date, or some more insight as to what’s going to be coming up next? If you want answers to either one of these questions, rest assured we’ve got you covered within this piece.

Let’s start things off here, though, by getting some of the bad news out of the way — you will be waiting a while to see things back on the air. The next new episode airs on Thursday, April 8, and it carries with it the title of “Do All Malivore Monsters Provide This Level of Emotional Insight?”. Is this one of the craziest episode titles of all time? Possibly, but we like that the show tends to embrace some of this stuff.

To get some more insight as to what lies ahead story-wise, check out the full Legacies season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF – As tensions build between Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), the latest monster’s arrival at the school will force them to set aside their differences in order to defeat it. Meanwhile, Alaric (Matthew Davis) comes up with an excuse to keep tabs on Josie (Kaylee Bryant) at Mystic Falls High, and Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Kaleb (Chris Lee) cope with a recent fallout with MG (Quincy Fouse). Aria Shahghasemi and Leo Howard also star. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Adam Higgs (#309). Original airdate 4/8/2021.

Obviously, there’s a lot of emotional stuff coming in this episode … but what better way to deal with your differences than taking on some sort of gruesome monster? Clearly, this is a question that the writers for this show are eager to dive into and answer, and at least most of these monsters are fun enough that they keep things from ever being too serious.

