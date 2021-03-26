Is Kim Raver leaving Grey’s Anatomy; will Teddy die in season 17?







Is Kim Raver leaving Grey’s Anatomy following the events of season 17 episode 9? Entering this episode, we understand the concern. The previews out there make it seem like this character would be in a harrowing situation, to the point where Owen wondered whether or not she would make it out of it in one piece.

Did we think that Teddy would find her way through? Sure! There was no evidence that Raver was leaving the show prior to tonight’s episode airing; also, DeLuca just died. We know that Grey’s Anatomy this season has been bleak, but we didn’t think that the writers would give us another emotional whammy so soon.

We will have more updates on this episode throughout, but we think going in the point here was to show how much Teddy is struggling with Andrew’s death plus everything else she’s gone through this season. It’s also a way to see whether or not she and Owen can get past the pain of the past year. We’re not giving up on them, but we also know that this process is not going to be easy. It rarely is in situations like this.

After the episode… – It was clear that Teddy would be okay. The top story in the end here wasn’t about her physical state, but about her conquering some of her demons and then also learning more about whether or not Owen could forgive her.

