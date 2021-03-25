Superstore season 7: Could a revival ever happen at NBC?







Following today’s two-part series finale, is there ever a chance at a Superstore season 7 on NBC? Can we realistically hope for this?

The obvious thing to note here is our sadness that the show is ending in the first place. It’s been one of the most underrated comedy hits of the past several years; it never got a lot of attention, but at the same time it had a dedicated audience and a great cast. It also told stories that few other shows did about being a part of the working class and the struggles that exist for retail workers all over the country.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get realistic about the show’s future: More than likely, tonight’s episode is it. The majority of shows that are either canceled or have a proper series finale do not continue down the road. It may be slightly more common now, but it’s still a rarity. If there was serious hope for another season, this wouldn’t be billed as a series finale in the first place.

Regardless of where we are right now, though, who can really say for-sure that Superstore is done? It’s hard to know where anyone will be in four or five years, and the thing about this concept is that it’s reasonably evergreen. If you want to argue that the title store is really the star, then all you need to do is find new stories to tell in that world. We’d want to see as many familiar faces back as possible, but it is theoretically possible to reboot things. As for whether or not it’s a good idea if certain people are missing … that’s a totally different story.

So for now, don’t expect anything more within this world … but it’s always best to have the phrase “never say never” somewhere in the back of your mind.

