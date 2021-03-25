Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? The crossover & more







Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? As you would imagine, we’ve got a lot to get to in this piece — and it starts by answering that question.

We know that the Mariska Hargitay drama has been off the air for a little while now, and we’d absolutely like to see it back on TV sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, you are not going to be able to see it tonight. This is the final week for a lengthy hiatus, though, and SVU will be back starting on April 1 with the long-awaited Organized Crime crossover that marks the big return of Stabler to the world. Odds are, you’ve heard a lot about it already — there’s a chance you’ve even heard that there could be some other crossovers coming after the fact.

For the sake of this article, what we just want to do is focus on the SVU episodes that NBC has confirmed — you have the crossover April 1, and then more of a standard installment of the show the week after. The synopses below give you a great sense of what lies ahead.

Season 22 episode 9 – “04/01/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The squad rallies around Det. Stabler to find the suspect behind a threat to his family. Christopher Meloni, Isabel Gillies, Allison Siko and Jeffrey Scaperrotta guest star. TV-14 L,V”

Season 22 episode 10 – “04/08/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU must contend with an angry neighborhood watch group when a girl goes missing near a building housing several sex offenders. Guest starring Ari’el Stachel, Mark Cayne and Michael Dempsey. TV-14 D, L, V”

Given that SVU has already been renewed, there’s no stress about the long-term future here, or that we will never see Benson and Stable together again after the crossover. We’re all in this fantastic position where the only drama we need to worry about is the drama that occurs on the screen.

