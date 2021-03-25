Call Me Kat season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest







As we prepare for tonight’s finale, should we expect a Call Me Kat season 2 renewal? Or, is the more likely scenario that the show gets canceled? There are a few different things worth unpacking, so let’s dive right in.

The first thing that we should do here, though, is be the bearer of bad news: As of this writing, there is no clear word on whether or not another season is going to happen. The ratings for the show leave a little to be desired, though at least it’s been fairly steady as of late. Call Me Kat overall has averaged a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 2.6 million live viewers an episode, though these numbers are buoyed somewhat by the big premiere it got after NFL football.

The biggest case Fox probably has to renew the show comes down to star power: Mayim Bialik is a familiar face thanks to Blossom and The Big Bang Theory, and they do have the power to continue to market around her. They can build up a digital audience watching after the fact, and then also pair the comedy up with something else next fall/winter that serves as more of a perfect fit than Last Man Standing.

What complicates things for Call Me Kat is that Fox has limited airtime for scripted series these days, so they may be quick to cancel shows if they think they have something better waiting in the wings. They could get out of the sitcom game altogether. We do think there is still money to be made in the genre, but there are more challenges. You need to find shows that are current, distinct, and can get younger generations of people watching. Call Me Kat does have potential with some of that, even if it hasn’t fully landed all of it in terms of its potential yet.

