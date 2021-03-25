Station 19 season 4 episode 9 spoilers: ‘No One is Alone’







Next week on Station 19 season 4 episode 9, you’re going to have a chance to see a story about relationships. They come in many forms, after all. Some of them are romantic, and of course others don’t even exist in the present. If there is one thing that the firefighters all have in common, it’s this: Pain. They’ve all gone through it, whether it be physical or emotional pain, and there is no evidence that it will be slowing down in the near future.

Based on the title for the next new episode in “No One Is Alone,” though, the objective moving forward may be to allow these characters to find a shared sort of solace. Sure, they may all know on some level that they are there for one another, but it never hurts to have a reminder.

Below, we’ve got the full Station 19 season 4 episode 9 synopsis with some other updates now in terms of what lies ahead:

“No One Is Alone” – Vic and Travis’ friendship is put to the test as they respond to calls to help two best friends in need. Meanwhile, Jack realizes he has a greater impact on Marcus than he realizes, and new details about Travis’ late husband’s tragic death are revealed on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, APRIL 1 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’re certainly down to get a little more Travis backstory, but to us, what’s perhaps the most interesting about this synopsis is what is not included. To be specific, think about how there is no mention of either Andy or Maya. Will they both still be a part of this episode? You have to think so, but ABC seems to be keeping their cards close to the vest on their stories for the time being.

