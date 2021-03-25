Is Walker new tonight on The CW? New episode 8 spoilers







Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll tackle that question — but while we’re at it, of course also look ahead. There is a lot to dive into here when it comes to the long-term future of the show.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to see more new episodes for at least a little while. There is no installment of Walker on the air tonight, and you are going to be waiting until Thursday, April 8 to see more of what lies ahead. The next new episode is entitled “Fine is a Four Letter Word,” which for the record does sound like something you would hear all the time in the Lone Star State.

For some more details of what you can expect within this episode, be sure to check out the Walker episode 8 synopsis below:

A TORNADO HITS AUSTIN – A tornado touches down in Austin and it’s all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe. Walker (Jared Padalecki), Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) rush to the school where Stella (Violet Brinson), August (Kale Culley) and Ruby (guest star Madelyn Kientz) are at a school dance. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abeline (Molly Hagan) stop at a store for supplies where old memories resurface and the two are forced to discuss their marriage. Meanwhile, Liam (Keegan Allen) and Bret (guest star Alex Landi) get trapped in an elevator and everything Liam has been carrying on his shoulders gets the best of him and he makes a rash decision. The episode was written by Katherine Alyse and directed by Stacey K. Black (#108). Original airdate 4/8/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So why the long wait in the first place? That may be tied to the network wanting to ensure that production stays ahead of the game — and, that they have more episodes when they matter the most.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, why not check out the promo below?

What do you want to see when it comes to Walker moving forward?

Are you sad that the series is off the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

