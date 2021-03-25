Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 4 finale date







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We’ll answer that question within this article, but also look more towards the long-term future of the series.

For now, let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode airing tonight. After the show was preempted last week for NCAA Tournament coverage, we’re seeing a slightly-different path this time around. After all, the network is opting to put repeats on the air tonight and allowing their lineup to come back with new episodes on April 1. (Trust us — this is no April Fools’ gag.)

Unfortunately, we can’t sit here and proclaim that we have all that much in the way of good news to share — CBS has yet to release anything official about the next new episode! Yet, they did disclose a little earlier this week that the season 4 finale will be coming on Thursday, May 13 at the show’s typical 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. We’re hoping to have more news about that in a few weeks, but there’s no need for the network to announce anything just yet.

Beyond the finale, we are of course looking towards the long-term future, including whether or not season 4 will be the final one. At the moment, we highly doubt it. Young Sheldon may not be the huge hit it once was, but we’re still talking about a show that is generating a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also some consistently solid viewership. There’s nothing within these numbers that makes us suspicious about the long-term future here at all. So long as the producers want to keep going and there is story to tell, we think that Young Sheldon will continue. Our feeling at present is that the series ends up making it to season 6 at least, but we’ll wait and see on that.

