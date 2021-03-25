The Blacklist season 8 episode 11: Captain Kidd, Megan Boone predictions







Come tomorrow night The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 is going to be on NBC, so why not go ahead and map out what lies ahead? Signs point to this being a big episode, and it’s one sure to raise even more questions as to Reddington’s endgame.

For the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and hone in on a few different things that you should be focused on — at least for the time being.

For some more discussion on The Blacklist now in video form, be sure to check out our most-recent episode preview below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember that we’ll have a full review up tomorrow night.

Is Megan Boone appearing in this episode? – Nothing is guaranteed at the moment, but for the time being we’re more pessimistic than hopeful. There just isn’t all that much in the way of tangible evidence right now that the actress is going to be present here — after all, she wasn’t in the promo or any of the photos released in advance. We do think she’s coming back soon, but “soon” may not equate to tomorrow night.

Reddington vs. Cooper – This is the biggest point of excitement entering this episode — the Task Force Director will question Reddington directly about the drive and his possible ties to Russia. This is the most direct confrontation between the two men yet on the subject, and it could put James Spader’s character in a precarious spot. Just remember for a moment here that the “Man from the East” wants Cooper eliminated if he gets in the way.

The Blacklister – What can we say about Captain Kidd? Per the official synopsis, this is “a ‘treasure man’ who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal factions.” Basically, the Captain is another criminal mastermind who could easily be an asset to either Liz or Reddington. Could there be a battle over him, or could he actually be someone who both of them want to stop?

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 8 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick around — there are some further updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







