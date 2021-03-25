Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 sneak peek: Danny questions Baez







Tomorrow night’s Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 is right around the corner, and it’s fair to say this one is going to be painful. Maria Baez, after all, is going to be put in one of the most difficult positions of her career.

What happens when a dead body shows up at her doorstep? That is the jumping-off point for everything else in this episode and the more that we hear about this storyline, the more difficult it could become for her. The sneak peek below reveals that she did know the deceased, and even went on a few dates with him. Yet, she also notes that she “barely knew the guy” to Danny, who presses her for more information — including the full extent of their relationship.

You can tell that the questions are uncomfortable for her, and understandably so — she’s being grilled by not only her partner, but someone she considers to be one of her close friends. This is where Danny reminds her that he takes no real pleasure in doing this. Rather, he is just trying to prepare her for what is going to happen with Internal Affairs. They are going to ask her harsher questions with no real regard for her feelings.

Danny’s whole questioning seems born out of tough love — he advises her to have answers that are clear and easily understandable. We don’t think that Baez did something to the victim, and Danny probably knows that she didn’t, also. He just doesn’t want to see her in any further trouble, and as difficult as she may find the situation in the sneak peek, she’ll probably understand after the fact. Not only that, but she’ll appreciate her partner having her back. That is what Danny often does, no matter how rough the circumstance is.

What do you think will happen with Danny and Baez on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9?

