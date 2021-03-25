The Challenge: Double Agents episode 15: Aneesa Ferreira eliminated







Tonight’s The Challenge: Double Agents episode 15 seemed to be by and large about one thing: Aneesa. She was in the spotlight almost throughout, and was super-frustrated about a predicament that would inevitably lead to her going down to the Crater.

The first team compromised in this episode were CT and Big T, which is a way for T to have a chance to finally earn her gold skull. Leroy and Kaycee then sent down Kyle and Aneesa, which to them was almost a default move since there weren’t many other choices. This set the stage for a Big T vs. Aneesa showdown, and it was a longer, reactivated version of Fire Escape.

We were hoping that Aneesa was going to have a real chance to compete here, but unfortunately, we’re not going to pretend like there was a LOT of drama here. She struggled right from the start, while Big T did a pretty incredible job. She got enough momentum right away that it would have taken a last-second shock for her to be eliminated … and there was no last-second shock here. Aneesa actually did come back to the best of her ability, but it didn’t make a difference.

Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing Aneesa back on the show in the future? There are always going to be questions about that, and we get that she was frustrated after the fact. She’s been on so many seasons, and she explained that much of her recent “reality” with this show has been exits right before getting to the final. One of the things she is the most grateful for, meanwhile, is getting a chance to see a woman of color win the competition. These are the only women left in the competition.

