Big Brother Canada 9 debate: What is the ‘invisible HoH’?







Tonight on Big Brother Canada 9, the producers found a way in order to introduce another big twist: Think in terms of the invisible HoH.

So what exactly does this mean? Well, that’s a very good question, but our early guess is that this is an HoH who could nominate and make their decisions anonymously. Maybe the HoH is a competition where nobody learns publicly who the winner is — it’s a fun little twist to throw out there, and it could allow for some more chaos in the game.

For our most-recent Big Brother Canada 9 live feed update, check out our take post-Veto Ceremony below! Once you watch that, subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel — we have interviews with evicted houseguests there every week.

If this is actually how the invisible HoH works, we’re going to go out on a limb already here and say that we want it to be someone like Victoria, who would cause absolutely mayhem in the game. Most of the other nominees would be a little bit predictable, save for her and maybe also Tina.

So what are some other possibilities for the invisible HoH at the moment? Maybe they get to put up a third nominee for eviction, and that allows them to undermine the established HoH. We know that the MVP twist in Big Brother 15 was a little bit more of a public thing, but it could have a similar function within the game.

For those of you who are surprised by this sort of twist entering Big Brother Canada 9, don’t be. After all, we have a feeling that there are a LOT more coming over the course of the season. This is a show know for never really letting off the gas, and the invisible HoH is hopefully going to up the ante once more.

