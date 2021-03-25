Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers: Bob Odenkirk on Kim’s fate







Production on Better Call Saul season 6 recently kicked off in New Mexico, and it goes without saying that a lot of people are worried. How can you not be? Even with this is a prequel, there are a lot of questions that are unresolved in Breaking Bad.

What’s one of the biggest things on our mind right now? Think in terms of Kim Wexler’s fate. She’s not brought up in the original show, and we haven’t exactly seen her in the Gene flash-forwards. We still have a hope that someday, we could see her back with Jimmy … but there is no guarantee. This is also not a show that tends to prioritize happy endings.

For some more news on Better Call Saul in video form, be sure to subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel! We’ll be discussing every episode once the show comes back on the air.

In speaking on the subject of Kim’s future recently to Variety, all Bob Odenkirk would say on the subject is that we should be afraid — which many of us were already:

Look, no spoilers here. I don’t know anything… [long pause]. You should be extremely frightened for Kim and Jimmy. And I think you should be worried for Kim.

With the path that Kim has been on lately, it makes a certain degree of sense that something terrible could happen at any moment. She’s gotten in so deep, she’s challenged Lalo, and we know that she can be relentless. Our hope in the end is mostly that she finds a way to escape — there is no safety for her in Albuquerque, but if she’s able to travel somewhere else, maybe she can find a temporary sort of peace. Of course, we say “temporary” because very little in this world is altogether permanent.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you think is coming up for Kim on Better Call Saul season 6?

Give us some of your current thoughts on the subject below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead… (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







