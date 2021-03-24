Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: The state of the vote







So what’s going on when it comes to the Big Brother Canada 9 house today? We’re around 24 hours from the latest eviction…

If you watched tonight’s new episode, then you know already that Rohan removed himself from the block and Austin is now the replacement nominee. We knew that Kyle was the target of the two at first, but has that since changed?

Well, we’ve at least seen a lot of campaigning on this subject. The truth here is that Kyle and Rohan can be valuable in terms of being big shields — we think it’s a lot more likely that people will be going after the two of them than Austin and Breydon. We also think that they’ve done a better job winning over Tera, who may think that the bros will go after Jedson and Tychon and they will go after the bros.

Did Tera shoot herself in the foot a little bit? We tend to think so, largely in terms of the fact that she pushed a little too hard on Kyle’s behalf. We think he does still have a chance, but the numbers may not be there for him. If we were him, we’d establish ourselves as the person gunning for the other side the most. We can see Kyle maybe getting Tera, Tina, Victoria, and Rohan, but that’s far from a guarantee (especially with Victoria) … and he would still need Kiefer to break the tie. Why would he do that in his favor right now?

What do you think is going to happen with the vote on Big Brother Canada 9 moving forward?

