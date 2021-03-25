Snowfall season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Franklin gets blindsided







There’s not too much we have to say to get you excited for Snowfall season 4 episode 7 when it airs on FX in one week. All we really gotta say is this: More trouble is coming in the direction of Franklin Saint.

How bad are things going to get? Well, it could be an escalation of some of what we saw tonight. Just remember that in this episode, we saw Fatback killed off as revenge for what happened with Leon and the shooting earlier this season. The deeper we get this season, and the more chaos we could see given that Franklin is also trying to expand his empire. There is a lot on this guy’s plate!

Want some more news on Snowfall in video form? Then check out our review about tonight’s super-intense episode below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

Now that we’ve hyped this all up, let’s go ahead and share the official Snowfall season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

Franklin is blindsided; Teddy and Avi head to Panama to retrieve stolen cash.

We already knew about the Teddy storyline based on what we saw in the closing minutes tonight. It will be exciting to see him back in this environment, though we don’t quite know where things are going to go in the end here.

Franklin’s storyline, meanwhile, has our hair standing on complete end. It’s hard for it not to when you think a little bit about what could happen here. Obviously, we don’t think that someone is going to kill this character off. Yet, at the same time, we wouldn’t be surprised if someone close to him is taken out as one of the biggest blows to his empire so far. Prepare for anything…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4 episode 7?

What do you think is going to happen from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, keep coming back to score some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







