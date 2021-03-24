Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 10, 11 news







Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are there more enormous cases right around the corner? Of course, we’ll answer these questions within.

As is often the case with network schedules, we are looking here at a case of good and bad news. The bad news at the moment is clear: There is no new episode on the show tonight. The silver lining here, meanwhile, is that there will be more installments very soon! We’ve got episodes airing both on March 31 and April 7, and there is a lot to expect across both of them. For some more details, be sure to check out the synopses below.

Season 8 episode 10, “The Radical Truth” – 03/31/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek’s father, Bob, goes missing and the team races to find him before it’s too late. TV-14

Season 8 episode 11, “A Couple Hundred Degrees” – 04/07/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A wellness check on a family reveals signs of foul play and Detective Hailey Upton is determined to find the parents and young daughter. As Upton delves further into the troubled family dynamics, she finds herself reflecting on her own childhood trauma. TV-14

What makes these two episodes so interesting to us is the enormous focus that they have on their characters — we’ve seen the likes of Ruzek, Upton, and Voight take on countless criminals over the years. If you can add something a little bit more personal, it makes these stories that much more interesting. Our heart breaks for Ruzek already, and with Upton, we’ve been hoping for a long time to understand more of her past.

In the end, we’re just excited that Chicago PD is taking on two stories of this magnitude — and we’re also hoping that there is some big stuff at the very end of the season, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD moving forward?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight? Let us know your thoughts on that subject below, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







