NCIS season 18 spoilers: First look at Katrina Law on set!







In the event that you didn’t know already, NCIS season 18 will have a new addition in the form of Katrina Law. The Arrow / Hawaii Five-0 alum will be appearing at the end of the season as NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight, a character who could become a major part of a season 19. For now, we know that she will be appearing in the final two episodes this season.

The post of Law below comes courtesy of Brian Dietzen, who you otherwise know for his role as Jimmy Palmer. We can’t say that Katrina is dressed as her character will be in the photo, but isn’t it nice to see her alongside both Brian and Emily Wickersham? It will prove interesting what sort of role Jessica Knight will have within the larger team, given that she is clearly not being brought on as a direct replacement for Jack Sloane (Maria Bello). Rather than bringing on someone in a similar role, clearly NCIS is out instead to showcase a different part of the job.

As excited as we are to see Katrina, there is nothing in this photo that answers the big questions about Gibbs. Will he return to be a full-time part of the team again? The next few episodes of the show will explore that further, and you will have a chance to see the first one in early April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dietzen (@briankdietzen)

