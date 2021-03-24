The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 will be coming … but when?







Want to get a better picture of the road ahead on The Blacklist season 8? If so, we’ve got a good sense here of what that is going to look like.

Here’s the good news — you probably knew already that there is a new episode entitled “Captain Kidd” airing this Friday. Following that, we’ve also got one on April 2 that carries with it the title of “Rakitin.” Beyond that, though, things start to get a little bit more mysterious.

As of right now, NBC has a repeat scheduled for Friday, April 9 — to be specific, the last time you saw Liz on the show in the “Elizabeth Keen” episode. Is that a sign that Liz could be coming back on season 8 episode 13? It’s at least something to think about for a moment or two. We know that Megan Boone will be back this season, and it seems as though her exit was related to the story. There aren’t a lot of finer details out there, but we hope that we’ll get some of those over the next week or two.

While we’re sure that The Blacklist would like to resolve the Reddington vs. Liz story in some shape or form moving forward, they don’t have to feel pressure to wrap up every single part of it. There is a season 9 that is already ordered and we have to imagine that is comforting to the writers. This is a show with a very complicated story and they certainly are going to need time to wrap things up here the right way.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 13?

