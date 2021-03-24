The Circle season 2 premiere date; Too Hot to Handle returning soon







Last year, Netflix found tremendous success with their reality series The Circle and Too Hot to Handle. Now, we’re pleased to know when both of them are coming back to some degree.

The streaming service today made it clear that starting on Wednesday, April 14, the US version of The Circle will be back after a long delay! The show managed to perfectly capture the success of the international format thanks to a great cast and a lot of fun interactions. It’s a strategy game almost like no other, and we still appreciate that they aren’t rolling out all episodes at once. There are four episodes a week dropping on April 14, 21, and 28; the final episode will be coming on May 5.

As for another highly-successful Netflix reality series, Too Hot to Handle is going to be making its own grand return at some point in June. While there is no specific date just yet, it’s still nice to have some sort of approximation at this point. We imagine that the format of season 2 will be similar to the first go-around, as singles are dropped off at an exotic place with a chance to win money … with the stipulation being that the must steer clear of physical contact. The more that they touch each other, the more money they stand to lose.

All in all, it’s nice to see that both of these shows are coming back — and we’re looking forward to having more news on them soon.

