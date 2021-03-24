Superman & Lois episode 6 return date hopes on The CW







Following today’s spring finale, are you curious to get a sense of the Superman & Lois episode 6 return date? Rest assured, we’ve got that for you within!

As for whether or not this is going to be news you like, however, that’s a totally different story. This is going to be the last episode for a while, as The CW is going to air the first part of Supergirl season 6 over the course of the next several weeks. According to The Futon Critic, Superman & Lois will not be back until we get to Tuesday, May 18 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Is this a tremendous risk for the Tyler Hoechlin series to take? There’s ultimately no doubt about that. This is a new show, and while it’s had a lot of success critically and commercially, we don’t want to pretend like there is no risk viewers will move away from it. Also remember that the show is going to be airing in the late spring/summer, when typically there are fewer viewers around. The CW is banking hard on summer this year, though, likely realizing that they make a lot of their money these days through digital views on the app and streaming services.

Ultimately, the good news is that there’s already a Superman & Lois season 2 renewal out there. Because of that, there is not anywhere near the concern over the hiatus that there could have been otherwise.

We are going to be waiting a good while to get further details as to what lies ahead, whether it be a synopsis or some other good stuff as to what the future holds. Do we hope to get that over the next month or so? Absolutely, but like with all things The CW, the ball will be in the network’s court.

