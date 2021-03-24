Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? The season 2 waiting game







Is Prodigal Son new tonight over on Fox? If you are so inclined to want an answer to that question, have no fear: We’re going to do our part to help.

Unfortunately, the news that we have here is far from great as the Tom Payne series continues to be on hiatus for at least a little while. The show’s return date at present is Tuesday, April 13, and there still isn’t all that much in the way of news out there about the future. We don’t have a synopsis for the next new episode, or further teases for what lies ahead beyond the trailer that aired after the midseason finale.

Is that still enough to satisfy a number of people out there? Probably, and for good reason when you think about all of the great stuff in there. Within that trailer, you have an opportunity to see a lot of dramatic twists and turns, especially when it comes to new arrivals played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Alan Cumming. If the objective here was to freak out Malcolm Bright and his sister Ainsley, here’s your answer to it: Success. The story is going to do that and then some moving forward. These characters need huge obstacles as they try to keep both their father and the Endicott investigation at bay. None of this is going to be easy.

On the outside looking in, we simply wish that there was a way to learn if a Prodigal Son season 3 was coming at some point between now and when the show returns. We’re worried about the future when you look at some of the current ratings; it’s ultimately hard not to be, but we know that this is a quality show stuffed full of intensity — it’s well worth being on the air for some time still.

