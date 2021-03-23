Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Looking to season 3 episode 10







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll of course take that question on … but then look more to the series’ long-term future at the same time.

So where do we begin here? Well, let’s go ahead and be the bearer of bad news: We’ll be waiting for a little while to see the crime drama back on the air. There is no new episode tonight; meanwhile, there is also no new episode next week. The current return date for FBI is Tuesday, February 6, where there is an installment entitled “Checks and Balances.” We’re still so far out that there is no official synopsis for what lies ahead; odds are, that will change at some point over the next week.

It goes without saying that “Checks and Balances” will offer up both a compelling case and a storyline a little more personal; that is the bread-and-butter of this series by and large. Yet, there are still some other questions worth wondering. Take, for example, whether there will be something that matters more in terms of the long-term future of the series. Every now and then we do get something like that, and it’s always a cause for excitement to see it.

What we’re also hoping to see is some sort of renewal news over the next several days — it feels like almost a lock that more FBI will be coming to CBS, so our hope is that they just order more episodes early. That way, we can breathe easy and just enjoy the remainder of the story without any distractions on the outside.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 3 episode 10?

Are you sad at all that there is no new episode tonight or next week? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







