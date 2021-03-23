Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? The wait for spring premiere







Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? We’ve got a few different things to break down within this piece — but let’s start by answering that question.

The bad news that we have here, ultimately, is the same that we did last week: There is no new installment on the network tonight. What gives with that? It’s ultimately just tied to the fact that the show holding onto their stories until Tuesday, April 13 — that way, the spring premiere can be (pun intended) a springboard to everything coming up after the fact. There could be a solid run of episodes at this point with no interruptions until the finale, and Fox may prefer this to the on-and-off programming strategy used by a network like Fox.

So what can you expect when the medical drama returns? We’re sure that we’ll see a number of other relationship challenges for Conrad and Nic, but for us personally, we’re most excited to learn a little bit more about how Mina can take on the challenge in front of her. It’s clear that Cain set in motion something that could turn into an avalanche — she could end up losing everything, and there may not be a way to walk any of it back. How can she handle this? We know that she is an extremely accomplished doctor, but the problem here is that those investigating her aren’t around her all of the time. They live more in a world of black-and-white where they don’t ultimately see everything that they should see.

We’re sure that this is not a storyline that will be resolved within a single episode, either — The Resident is not afraid to allow stories to build up over time, and we’ve got a good feeling that this is precisely what they will do here.

