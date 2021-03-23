Claudia Conway eliminated on American Idol 19 during duet round







We wondered when Claudia Conway’s time on American Idol was going to come to a close, but we now have a clear answer.

On Monday night’s new episode, it was Duet Night that ended up being the Achilles’ heel for the most controversial contestant of the season. She performed alongside Hannah Everhart, who has been widely regarded as one of the more interesting performers this season. We do think that Hannah was strong through most of the performance, but Claudia just couldn’t match her.

For some of our latest American Idol coverage, check out our take on the end of auditions below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube channel.

From the start, our feeling on Conway as a vocalist has been pretty consistent. While we do think she has a certain degree of talent, it’s all very raw still. There’s also a nervousness when she performs that isn’t there when it comes to her personality the rest of the time. We do think, ultimately, a part of how she made it this far was due to her famous mother and everything going on in her world.

With Claudia gone, it’s clear that the show will probably be without some of the publicity that it had for most of the season. Yet, we still don’t think that American Idol was suddenly generating more ratings just because Conway was on the show. As a matter of fact, the show’s been down in the numbers so far a decent amount from where it was during season 18 — we don’t think it’s had any positive impact at all beyond the news coverage.

With this elimination, the show must go on for everyone else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Idol right now

What do you think about Claudia Conway being eliminated on American Idol?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







