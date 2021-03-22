Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 11 possibilities







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Given the off-and-on scheduling patterns of this show as of late, it would make sense to want more of it as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, “as soon as possible” is a phrase that isn’t going to be altogether relevant with the legal drama for a while. There is no new episode tonight due to the NCAA Tournament, and basketball is going to be dominating the schedule for the next few weeks, as well. Next week there will be more games on the air, and come April 5, the National Championship Game will be on. This means that we are stuck waiting until Monday, April 12 to see more of what lies ahead here.

Is there a silver lining amidst all of this? We suppose so, mostly in that when the show is back, it’s going to air (hopefully) every week until we get around to the finale. This is typically how network schedules work when you get around to mid-April, as it makes sense to build up momentum and end a season on a high note.

With that in mind … we are happy to share now the official air date for the All Rise season 2 finale! Today, the network confirmed that you will have a chance to see this episode on Monday, May 24 at its typical timeslot. That means that there are a lot of stories still to come, and this show is actually airing for a longer stretch of time than any of the other Monday programming on CBS. We hope by the time that finale airs, we know for sure if there’s a season 3 — fingers crossed on that front…

