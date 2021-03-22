Is Black Lightning new tonight on The CW? Painkiller spin-off promo







Is Black Lightning new tonight on The CW? If you’re interested in getting an answer to that question, we’re happy to present it within!

Without further ado, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way — you will be waiting for a little while in order to see the show come back. As for how long, think in terms of Monday, April 12. It’s a long time to wait given that we’re in the final season of this show, and that’s without even noting the fact that when we return, it’s with an episode about a potential spin-off more so than anything else.

If you’ve been following the superhero drama for a while in the press, then you probably know already that a Painkiller spin-off is currently in the works. Season 4 episode 7 is a backdoor pilot-of-sorts for that. You can watch the promo for it below, and it does give you a good sense of some of the exciting stuff ahead. This show does look like it’ll be great, though we’re sure that there are people out there who would rather see more of Black Lightning himself at this point in the show’s run.

If you do want this spin-off to happen, the best thing that you can do is watch live and ensure many of your friends do the same thing! Even with the backdoor pilot in mind, there is no guarantee that this show makes it to series, especially when you think about all of the other shows that the network currently has on the schedule. The CW does have a good habit of renewing some of their established programs, so that does leave a little less room for everything else.

Hopefully, there will be more official details on what lies ahead over the next week or so; stay tuned…

What do you want to see on Black Lightning season 4 episode 7?

Are you sad that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! (Photo: The CW.)

