Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Spring premiere possibilities







Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? We’re sure that there are people out there aplenty wanting an answer to this question.

So what is the answer? It’s, unfortunately, a very-quick no. The show is going to continue to be off the air until Monday, April 19, and the same can be said for 9-1-1 proper. It’s a long wait — so long, in fact, that there isn’t all that much out there in the way of official details on what lies ahead.

Are we hoping to see that change soon? Absolutely, especially since there’s so much more that needs to be examined. Take, for example, what’s coming after that enormous cliffhanger. What’s going to happen with Judd and Grace? We wish that the promo below offered more than it does, but clearly, the writers are keeping their cards close to the vest and for a very-good reason. They want to keep these characters’ fate a secret for as long as possible, though the next new episode could explore their history a little bit more. We’re going into the hour preparing for anything (including having our hearts broken), and that feels like the proper expectation to have right now.

As for when some more official details should be out there about 9-1-1: Lone Star and what’s next, we’re thinking the right timetable is at some point over the next couple of weeks. We don’t believe that Fox will want to wait too long on any of this, especially when this is a great way to get the word out on what to expect in advance.

When 9-1-1: Lone Star does return, we’re optimistic that they will give you the rest of the season in weekly doses. After all, isn’t that the reason for the big hiatus right now?

