Is All American new tonight on The CW? Road to the spring premiere







Is All American new tonight on The CW? We know that there is enthusiasm aplenty to see the football drama back on the air — especially after the cliffhanger that we just went through!

We wish that there was all sorts of news out there as to what the remainder of season 3 will look like … but the producers are keeping their cards close to the vest right now. There is no new installment tonight, and instead, you’re going to be waiting until Monday, April 12 to see the show back.

Are we going to get more details all about the midseason premiere soon? We have a feeling that this will be the case, given that there are so many stories that The CW is going to want to hype. Think in terms of what’s next for Spencer and Olivia, in addition to of course what’s going on football-wise. The show is going to continue to do its best to toe the line between these different subjects, and it also has a potential spin-off to set the stage for, as well. Suffice it to say, there are a lot of important loose ends that need to be addressed and we’re psyched to see the writers take all of them on.

Of course, they will also be able to do this with the full knowledge that All American is coming back for a season 4 — that renewal was already announced, alongside a number of other shows on the network. The story of this series has been a great one — it was very much on the bubble through most of season 1, but its overall success on Netflix was enough to have it back for more. That success has now allowed it become one of the streaming service’s largest overall hits.

