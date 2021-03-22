Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? The wait for the spring premiere







Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Obviously, you are interested in getting an answer to that question if you’re reading this article.

So what’s the answer? We wish it was one that would make people happy out there, but alas, this is it: We’re still on hiatus. Not only that, but we’re going to remain on hiatus until the spring premiere on Monday, April 19. That episode will be highly anticipated, and odds are it will address a lot of big questions. Take, for example, the future of Chimney and Maddie’s family, what Buck wants to do in his personal life, and of course how the entire crew withstands the presence of some new, dangerous rescues.

We wish that there was a full press release out there or something for the second part of this season, and maybe that is something that will be able to come out in the next couple of weeks. Unfortunately, for now we’re rather in the dark when it comes to specifics on what lies ahead. We just hope that the show continues to put the characters and the personal lives in the spotlight — this is what makes 9-1-1 the series that it is, even if some of the rescues that we see are entertaining more often than not.

In addition to hoping for more information on the remainder of season 4, it goes without saying that we’re equally excited for news on a season 5! At the moment, the ratings suggest that more episodes are going to be ordered, and the same goes for 9-1-1: Lone Star. We’re just hoping that come later this year, the schedule will be back to normal and these shows can do more of a typical run.

