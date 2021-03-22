Blue Bloods season 11 will have two-hour finale; see air date







When Blue Bloods season 11 comes to a close at CBS, it will do so with as epic a send-off as humanly possible.

Today, the network made it clear that the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg drama will conclude for the season on Friday, May 14 with two hours airing back-to-back. Odds are, these are two episodes bunched together as opposed to one two-hour installment, but the news is exciting either way. It’s also an interesting change for the series, given that Blue Bloods typically concludes earlier in the year than its fellow Friday-night shows in MacGyver and Magnum PI. This time around, things are a little bit different.

Before going further, let’s issue a reminder that this is the season finale as opposed to a series-ender. If this was going to be the final season of the show, we’d sure hope CBS would announce it in advance and give the writers time to make a proper conclusion. It’s so late in the season now that we don’t really think that this is possible. To date, NCIS: New Orleans is the only major primetime drama on the CBS schedule for-sure ending this season, though we do worry about some of their other shows including All Rise, Bull, Clarice, and SWAT. Many of their longest-running shows plus the FBI franchise should be good for a while longer.

So what are we hoping to see on Blue Bloods season 11 before things come to a close? We’d love to see Joe Hill back for at least one more episode, and to go along with that maybe Nicky given that she’s been gone for so long. It would be great if these episodes were somewhat of a two-partner, given that we so rarely see stories within this world last for an extended period of time.

What do you want to see on the Blue Bloods season 11 finale?

