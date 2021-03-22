Shameless season 11 episode 10 promo: Ian & Mickey’s apartment hunt







As we prepare for Shameless season 11 episode 10 to air on Showtime this weekend, there is one thing to know about it right now. There are only three episodes left! There’s not a lot of time left for things to happen! It’s such a strange spot to be in given that we’re used to having forever to tie up loose ends.

In the promo below, you can get a slightly greater sense of what’s ahead in “DNR,” a story that has a number of interesting components to it. Let’s kick things off here with the state of the Gallagher house. Lip is doing everything that he can to sell the place now, and most other characters have come around to at least that reality. That doesn’t mean, though, that they are fully okay with it. Debbie still doesn’t seem thrilled with the idea of moving away from her family home, and isn’t willing to help Lip at all with the process of getting the place together.

Other characters, meanwhile, seem to be a little more willing. You see Ian and Mickey doing what they can to hunt for a new place, and one of the things going for them is that there’s a lot of open inventory at the moment. They may be able to find a decent spot that they can actually afford, which is something they may have never felt possible. While we’re not sure the two will ever live a totally-normal life, they’re moving into a place where they actually have some roots.

This is an episode where we’re sure to feel some things, and some of the big moments could come from unexpected places. Who knew that we’d be so moved by what happened between Lip and Liam during last night’s installment?

