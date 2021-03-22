





As we prepare for Batwoman season 2 episode 9 on The CW next week, we know that the story is going to be a little different. Think in terms of what we saw at the end of tonight! We didn’t quite imagine that Kate Kane was going to be recast this season, but that is what happened. She’s badly hurt and in some ways unrecognizable, but she is very much alive.

So what happens now? It doesn’t look as though the writers are going to be turning Kate into Batwoman again, given that they’ve firmly established Ryan Wilder in that role. Yet, her presence could do a lot to Ryan psychologically, and it’s a pretty big game-changer in terms of how other characters will feel.

For a few more details about the story around this big reveal, check out the Batwoman season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

THE CHOICES WE MAKE – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) confronts Gotham’s biggest foe, while new information forces those closest to Kate to make some difficult decisions. Ryan’s feelings for Angelique (guest star Bevin Bru) puts her partnership with Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) at risk, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) goes on a warped walk down memory lane. Also starring Dougray Scott and Meagan Tandy. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu and Maya Houston (#209). Original airdate 3/28/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So why are the network not revealing anything more? This synopsis was revealed prior to the Kate Kane recasting being made official, so clearly there was an interest in keeping things under lock and key for as long as possible.

If you do want more reasons for excitement, we also suggest that you check out the promo below!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2 episode 9?

