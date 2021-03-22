Last Man Standing season 9 episode 14 spoilers: Kaitlyn Dever returns!







For everyone out there excited to see Kaitlyn Dever appear on Last Man Standing season 9, we come bearing great news here! The former series regular-turned big-time star will be coming back on the upcoming April 8 episode entitled “The Two Nieces of Eve.”

We’ll be honest and say that at the start of the final season, we weren’t sure Dever would be able to come back. Her career is on another level now, and in between her schedule and the global health crisis, there are so many logistical issues present here. The fact that she keeps coming back as this character is really a testament to how much she cares about the cast and crew, as well as the fans who welcomed her into her home for so many years.

As you would expect given her career path, Dever’s Eve has been away from the Baxters more often than not, and that makes the primary story here relatable for those in her position. Check out the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 14 synopsis with other news on what’s ahead:

Eve comes home for a visit and struggles to connect with her nieces. Meanwhile, Kyle turns to Ed when he worries he isn’t dynamic enough in his preaching in the all-new “The Two Nieces of Eve” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 8 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-909) (TV-PG L)

(For those wondering about the LMS-909 label at the end, this episode filmed out of order, likely to accommodate Dever’s schedule.)

We don’t have any particular expectations for this episode save for it being a welcome dose of show nostalgia — it’s another reminder that despite the time jump in the premiere, the producers are eager to bring back as many familiar faces as possible before the series finale.

