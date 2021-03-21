The Walking Dead season 10 episode 21 preview: Daryl, Carol ‘diverge’







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on The Walking Dead season 10 episode 21? We should start off by noting that this is the last one before the finale … or “finale.” We honestly don’t know what to call it since episode 16 was technically supposed to be the end of the season. What we’re getting now in these “bonus” episodes are opportunities to better understand certain characters. It’s also setting a strong foundation for the 11th and final season for the show itself.

Episode 21 carries with it the title of “Diverged,” and the question at the heart of it is actually rather simple: What happens when Daryl and Carol fight? Is there a way for the two of them to get back on the same page again?

Below, we’ve got the full The Walking Dead season 10 episode 21 synopsis with some other insight as to what’s coming up:

At the lowest point in their friendship, Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways; Carol returns to Alexandria, while Daryl stays on the road, each going into their own type of survival mode.

We think that subtly, one of the goals of these Daryl/Carol episodes at the moment is to build interest in the upcoming spin-off, which is slated to happen after the flagship show comes to a close. What we’ve long loved about their relationship is that it really does transcend labels — it’s a bond like no other. They know each other better than anyone; they can support each other, while at the same time working to call each other out if that’s what best. We’re obviously confident that the two will resolve their differences, but how long it takes — and how the relationship is repaired — is something that should be fascinating to watch.

Related – Want to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead right now?

What do you want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 10 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







