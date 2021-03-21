The Chi season 4 premiere date revealed; see first teaser







Are you ready to see The Chi season 4 premiere on Showtime? We know that we’re going to see it start up reasonably soon … though a little bit of patience is still required.

In the video below, you can see a new teaser that is mostly about hyping the journey and some of the core relationships that we’ve seen over the years. This is a series designed to give you a sense of harsh reality and the highs and lows of this community. We’re not going to pretend that season 3 was devoid of pain and hardship; it was there around many corners! There were also many cast exits, but also a few victories scattered in here and there. (This show, like so many others, does need some sort of a balance.)

Tonally, we can’t imagine The Chi season 4 looking or feeling too different than anything we’ve seen before, save for the opportunity that the writers have to look at issues as they exist in real life. A lot has transpired in this world since season 3 first filmed, and we would imagine that there is a lot that the writers would choose to examine here, as well.

The Chi season 4 will officially premiere on Sunday, May 23 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we’re sure that there will be some more substantial news out there before too long as to what to expect. Our hope is mostly that it can get more attention around it — there was some powerful storytelling back in season 3, but we don’t think that it generated anywhere near the attention that it deserved. Season 3 did that with some huge challenges coming into it, as it had to pivot past some big changes insofar as its cast goes.

