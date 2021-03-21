Who is Sabine Schmitz, honored in Top Gear title card tribute?







Who is Sabine Schmitz? Following Sunday night’s new episode of Top Gear on BBC One, you may be wondering that question.

Schmitz is someone who was renowned in the world of car racing. Unfortunately, she is also someone who is no longer with us. If you’re a long-time fan of Top Gear, you already know her rather well. She was a presenter on the series for the better part of four years, and joins a long line of other fantastic people who have graced the series over time. Top Gear is about cars, sure, but also the people who drive them. It immerses you in a world that is thrilling and fantastic, and with Sabine’s background, she was certainly one of the most qualified people to ever step into the world of the series. (Even prior to her more permanent gig on the series, she made sporadic appearances.)

Sabine’s death was due to complications of cancer, which she was first diagnosed with years ago. She continued racing and being a television personality after the fact, further proving her tenacity and devotion to her passions.

In a statement following her passing, here is what executive producer Clare Pizey had to say per the Associated Press and BBC One:

Sabine radiated positivity, always wore her cheeky smile no matter how hard things got — and was a force of nature for women drivers in the motoring world.

In addition to this statement, the official Top Gear Twitter noted earlier today that they are already working on a proper tribute to her, and they plan to release further information soon as to where and when you can watch it. Based on all of this alone, it feels abundantly clear that she was beloved by the entire show family.

These tribute cards at the end of an episode are one of the best ways you can honor someone involved in the production. It allows you a chance to recognize their work, and future generations will get a further sense of their importance. This should be attached to all subsequent airings.

Our thoughts go out to Schmitz’s family and loved ones during what has to be a difficult time. (Photo: BBC One.)

We are dedicating this episode to our colleague Sabine Schmitz who sadly passed away during the week, after this episode was recorded. Production has already begun on an upcoming tribute to Sabine – with more information to follow on when and how you can watch it – #TopGear pic.twitter.com/8v1CATKfqb — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) March 21, 2021

