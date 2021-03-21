Is The Luminaries new tonight on Starz? Episode 6 details







Is The Luminaries new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’ll come your way with an answer to that question — and, of course, also a look ahead.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here, so let’s go ahead and hand down some of the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. Starz is using their timeslot after the American Gods finale to promote some other content in The Gloaming, which means that both this show and also Men in Kilts will be back with new episodes on March 28.

In the case of The Luminaries, though, what is important is that we’re nearing the end of the road. The next new episode is the finale, and you’ll have a chance to see the British – New Zealand-based series come to a close. The murder trial for Anna will be front and center, but you can go ahead and expect some other twists and turns, as well.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full The Luminaries episode 6 synopsis below:

Anna is tried for murder; new evidence reveals a connection between Lauderback and Crosbie Wells.

Ultimately, we would expect this episode to give you a full sense of closure as to the story this season. The Luminaries is currently being billed as a miniseries, and with that in mind it was designed to have a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end. Whether or not you find the ending here satisfying is going to be based mostly on what you think about the show as a whole. The setting here is fantastic, and the story has a richness that is hard to achieve in such a short period of time. We’re ultimately that we’re able to see the show stateside after its run across the pond last year.

