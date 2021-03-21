Law & Order: SVU season 22: More Benson, Stabler crossovers coming







We know that Thursday, April 1 is going to offer up the grand reunion between Benson and Stabler on Law & Order: SVU, and for the longest time, we’ve prepared for that with a singular assumption. We felt like this crossover was meant mostly to launch Law & Order: Organized crime and offer up some much-needed fan service; we didn’t have any expectations that Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni would spend more time around each other.

As it turns out, though, it does seem like the two are spending more time together in the future! In a post on Twitter, SVU showrunner Warren Leight noted that they just shot more scenes for Benson and Stabler this past Friday. He later went on to explain that these scenes were shot for an episode of SVU “down the road,” and not the April 1 event.

Does this mean that the two shows will form a somewhat more fluid universe? We’re not going to go that far as of yet, as we’re sure that each episode will have their standard stories and cases. We’d compare these smaller events to something we see on a Dick Wolf show like Chicago Fire — there are smaller crossovers that happen alongside the big one, but they don’t always tie into individual, episodic arcs. We’ll see how all of this plays out, though, in due time.

For now, though, we’re certainly considering this to be one of the biggest television events of the past year. There was a time when we seriously didn’t think we’d ever see Meloni again on SVU, so we’re at a point now where every single scene and second is going to feel like something special. It’s hard to enter the crossover with almost no expectations, but we’re trying to come into it in such a place and just enjoy the overall journey.

Three Benson/Stabler scenes today, nicely directed by @batansb on his last day with us for the season. Boy are we blessed by the directors we’ve had this season:@Orsonb63 @juancampanella @batansb #marthamitchell#jeandesegonzac (who directed the pilot of svu!)@SVUWritersRoom — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 19, 2021

