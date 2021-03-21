Is Men in Kilts new tonight on Starz? Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish…







Is Men in Kilts new tonight on Starz? For anyone wanting a precise answer to that question, plus more insight on what’s next, we’ve got that within!

Unfortunately, we can’t say that the news we have is altogether positive today — there is no new episode. After seeing Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish journey through Scotland over the past several weeks, we are now in the midst of a one-week hiatus. Men in Kilts will return with episode 6 on Sunday, March 28, and this is an installment designed to show off the natural beauty of Scotland.

This very point is accentuated further with the official description for what lies ahead:

Sam and Graham share (and show off) the natural wonders of their home country with the world.

If there was an episode of Men in Kilts to watch from a visual standpoint, this is more than likely going to be it. We don’t think that you need to watch this show in order to understand that Scotland is a beautiful place. With that being said, we certainly don’t think it hurts, either. Starz knows that they have one of the better episodes stored away here, so they’re probably pretty confident that viewers all over the world are going to check this out without a problem. Men in Kilts has been nothing short of a delight, and a nice bit of escapism amidst what can be a pretty stressful and isolating world otherwise.

In the event you did not know, we also find a sense of relief in that Outlander season 6 is already in production — that means that the network remains very much in the Sam Heughan business, and we hope that those episodes can be ready either late this year or at some point in early 2022. Much of that could depend heavily on the state of production.

