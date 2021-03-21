The Good Doctor season 4 episode 12 video: Lea, Shaun talk things out







Tomorrow night on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 12, it is clear that Shaun and Lea have a lot on their minds. The reason of course stems from the end of this past episode, where Lea learned that she is pregnant.

This is the sort of revelation that is life-changing, and we imagine that from here, there are a lot of important conversations that need to be hand. The sneak peek below is in that sense really the tip of the iceberg. In here, Shaun seems intent on preparing for the future, as he wants to monitor her blood pressure and try to be as responsible as he can. Lea, however, is in a place where she wants to talk things out. She’s not sure that this is the right time for them — they are both still young, they work long hours, and she also wonders whether they make enough money. Shaun tries to offer up solutions, but immediate resolution is not really what she is looking for in this place. It feels more like she just wants to process everything that is happening.

Every episode of The Good Doctor features its fair share of medical challenges, but at the same time there are also some immense personal challenges, as well. There are opportunities to learn, and this is going to be a big one for Shaun. He needs to recognize the value of patience, and that he cannot offer the right answer to everything at every moment. This isn’t just about solutions; it’s also about timing and listening. We hope that he and Lea can figure out what they want for their future within this episode, but there is no guarantee of that.

Ultimately, what the pregnancy does represent is a constant flow of change. This has been here on The Good Doctor from the very beginning, and we have a feeling that it will be there for a rather long time still.

