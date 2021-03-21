Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Veto winner; current target







Want to know the Veto winner at present in the Big Brother Canada 9 house, or to get a better sense of what’s ahead? We’ve got a few different things to break down in this piece, just as you would expect in a week with so much chaos.

Let’s start with a brief recap of events — Kiefer is the new Head of Household and on Friday, he chose to nominate Rohan and Kyle for eviction. Despite all of the drama last week with Kiefer and Latoya on the block together, he has remained loyal to the Sunsetters and has no intention of putting them on the block.

Now that Rohan has won the Power of Veto, however, he does have to name a replacement nominee … and it seems as though it’s going to be Austin. Kiefer did make some sort of safety deal with her during the Head of Household Competition, but he’s going to claim that it was only for the initial nominations. Kyle has talked about trying to push for Victoria as the replacement nomination, but Kiefer’s already spilled on some of that to Victoria. She’s more on the Sunsetters’ side right now, and is trying to play a true floater game where she moves between different groups and plays the middle of the house. Note that there’s a difference between this and someone passively coasting through the game — the word “floater” is often misrepresented by the show community.

As for the vote, Kiefer does still want Kyle out — we’ll see if that holds.

