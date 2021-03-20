Beyond Better Call Saul season 6, more side projects are coming!







Odds are, you know a thing or two about Better Call Saul season 6. It is currently in production, and our personal hope is that we’ll have a chance to see it early next year.

So what’s going on beyond this? We’d love to say that there is another full-fledged spin-off on the way in the way that we got Better Call Saul after Breaking Bad, but we can’t. However, there are still some fun little things that AMC is planning, ones that should help to create the most satisfying experience possible.

In a post on Twitter, the show confirmed that a new season of “Employee Training” is coming, plus also an animated series entitled Slippin’ Jimmy. In the case of the former, we assume that it will be similar to some of the digital videos the show’s produced featuring Kim Wexler, Gus Fring, and Mike Ehrmantraut. These are fun little clips talking about everything from ethics to business franchises — we don’t think that they give away anything huge, but they offer a little bit more context on the characters. They’re also a pretty fun binge since you can watch a bunch of them pretty quickly.

As for the animated show, we wonder already if this is some sort of prequel-to-a-prequel for Better Call Saul. If you remember, Slippin’ Jimmy is a nickname that originated before season 1 and it refers to some of Jimmy’s old bad habits — ones that do make up the Saul persona, by and large.

What do you want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

There's more Saul coming your way. A new season of 'Employee Training' and a brand new animated series, 'Slippin' Jimmy' are officially in development. pic.twitter.com/r0plScSVtI — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 19, 2021

