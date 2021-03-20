Animal Kingdom season 5: New teaser hypes up consequences







While there may not be an official Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere date out there as of yet, we know that there’s a lot to be excited for nonetheless.

After all, have you seen the latest teaser courtesy of TNT? If you look below, you can see a video feature Pope (Shawn Hatosy) talking about how living a life like this has consequences — sooner or later, the past catches up to you. That’s a theme of a lot of the shows in this sort of genre. Think about what happened to Walter White over on Breaking Bad or James St. Patrick on Power. These shows do feature their antiheroes rising to power, but also show what happens with all the power they accumulate.

What makes Animal Kingdom a little different from these shows is that here, we’ve got a whole family of criminals — yet, remember that the queenpin in Smurf already died. She met the consequences of her actions, and it doesn’t seem like Pope, J, Deran, or Craig are learning much from that. Instead of acknowledging the dangers of this life, all of them are going to immerse themselves seemingly in a power struggle moving forward.

Because there is no full trailer out there as of yet, we’re still waiting to see just what the power struggle looks like this go-around. Our hope is that all of the guys will have a chance in the limelight — that way, we can further differentiate them and see how each one of them rejoices in the opportunity to “run things” (if they even want to, that is).

What do you want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

Everything has a price and when it’s your time, you must pay. #AnimalKingdom @ShawnHatosy pic.twitter.com/As8SKprWWV — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) March 18, 2021

