The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 photo: Cooper’s huge decision







The Blacklist season 8 is returning to NBC this Friday after a week off the air, and we’re absolutely set for “Captain Kidd.” How can we not be after the way that this episode is being hyped up?

Based on all of the promos that are out there already for this episode, the #1 thing that we’re ready for in this episode is a face-off between Reddington and Cooper. We know that these two characters have a bizarre kinship-of-sorts — they’ve known each other for decades and while Cooper may not approve of some of his methods, he understands his value to the Task Force and the country. Yet, is all of that about to change?

The photo above is one of the latest ones released for this particular episode, and it shows Cooper in a deep discussion with Aram. What’s the focus here? If we had to guess, it could be tied to the drive — Liz gifted it to Cooper earlier this season, and he knows because of the fingerprint that Reddington is tied to the data somehow. His suspicion is that he’s trading information to Russia — in other words, that he is N-13. All evidence does point that way, and there was only so long that Cooper was going to keep quiet about this.

We know at least that Reddington is communicating and sharing information with Russia — hence, the Man from the East showing up on a couple of occasions. The question that remains here is why, since we want to believe that there’s a method to his madness. Even if there is, though, we don’t think Reddington is going to confide in Cooper of all people. This is where a lot of the drama comes in this episode, as Harold could find himself in danger.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 11?

