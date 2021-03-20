American Horror Story: Double Feature to be season 10 title







For everyone out there excited for American Horror Story season 10, here’s another reason to be: The newly-announced official title!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), executive producer Ryan Murphy revealed that this season will be called American Horror Story: Double Feature. The entire thing seems like an homage to old-school cinema, one where you’d go to the theater in order to see a couple of movies within the span of a couple of hours. We’ve seen something similar to this with Grindhouse in the past.

As for how this will be adapted into TV form, the preview below reveals that you’ll be checking out two different “terrifying stories” over the course of a single season. One of them will apparently “by sea,” while the other is “by sand.” Most of the theories that have been out there about this season suggest that there would be an aquatic theme to it — this just serves to solidify this further.

Many of your American Horror Story favorites from seasons past are going to be back for this latest batch of episodes, with one of the ones that we’re the most excited about being Macaulay Culkin. The Home Alone star doesn’t quite have a clear role as of yet, but one of the things that we’ve long loved about the franchise is its willingness to be bold in the casting department.

There is no formal premiere date of yet for the next American Horror Story. With that being said, signs point to it coming on the air at some point this fall. This is the time of year where the show tends to dominate in the ratings — after all, isn’t that when horror stories tend to shine?

What do you want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 10?

