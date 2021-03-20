Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? The season 11 path forward







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to offer up an answer to that question — not only that, but look ahead!

Alas, for the second straight week the answer that we’re offering is not the most positive one in the world. After all, there is no new episode coming — with the reason this time around stemming from the NCAA Tournament. Longtime CBS viewers are familiar with the March Madness hiatus and for the time being, we’re just happy it’s a brief one. The show comes back on the air on March 26 with an episode entitled “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” and you can check out the synopsis below:

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” – Baez confides in Danny and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard. Also, Erin struggles to find a peaceful solution when she receives harsh case notes from her boss, Jamie and Eddie butt heads over the handling of a young cop’s punishment, and Frank makes his whole team attend therapy after Gormley exhibits troubling behavior, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The promo fleshes out the Danny story a little bit more and with the episode coming up soon, we’re hoping that there will be a sneak peek or two available. There is also another installment coming to the network in early April, though as of this writing, CBS hasn’t revealed all that much in terms of what is coming up next. They’ll probably do that by the time “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”

While we’re getting closer to the end of the season, rest assured that there is still a lot of great stuff ahead.

