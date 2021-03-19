Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? When to expect more season 3 news







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? As you would expect, this article will break down that question — plus a whole lot more.

For now, though, we should kick things off in this article by getting some of the bad news out of the way — the Jay Hernandez series is once again on hiatus, and it will continue to be for one more week. The reason for that stretches back to the NCAA Tournament, which is airing virtually all day long. It’s an annual trend for CBS to temporarily take some shows off the air, so there is nothing about what we’re seeing here that comes as all that much of a surprise.

While you wait for Magnum PI to come back, check out some details for two upcoming episodes below (if you haven’t already):

“The Lies We Tell” – When a married woman asks Magnum and Higgins to find her lover’s killer because she doesn’t want to expose the affair to the police, they find that the victim wasn’t who he claimed to be. Also, Rick visits Icepick (Corbin Bernsen), whose health has taken a turn for the worse, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, March 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

“Dark Harvest” – When a Marine Corps vet’s SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum and Higgins must find the car, the dog and the car thief who they believe may be an escaped kidnapping victim. Also, when TC is sued by a disgruntled customer, he asks Rick and Jin to help prove that he’s being scammed, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For those wondering, there’s a chance you could see a promo for “The Lies We Tell” tonight, though to be fair there was one released a couple of weeks ago. This episode was originally meant to air last week, but was delayed for a repeat of the Oprah Winfrey – Prince Harry special.

