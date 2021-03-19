Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? Season 5 – April news & more







Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? If you enter this article eager for more information on that subject, you are far from alone. This show has been off the air for a week already, so wouldn’t you want more insight sooner rather than later?

Well, this is where some of the unfortunate news comes into play. There is no installment on the air for March 19, with the reasoning being that tonight is the NCAA Tournament and there is no way in the world the network wants to air opposite that stuff. The show will seemingly come back on the 26th, and we’ve got info on not just that, but also the first episode in April! It’s one that will have the characters taking on a wide array of different challenges. Suffice it to say, we’re curious about what those look like.

For a little more insight, be sure to check out the synopses for all of these upcoming episodes…

Season 5 episode 11, “C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games” – Mac and Riley head overseas together to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new deadly microscopic technology, on MACGYVER, Friday, March 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 5 episode 12, “Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna” – Mac, Desi and Russ go undercover during a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger. Also, Russ and Sophia come face-to-face at the wedding, Bozer suspects Riley is up to her old hacking ways and Matty runs down a lead in hopes of getting to the bottom of Mac and Riley’s ingested nano-trackers, on MACGYVER, Friday, April 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Will we get more updates on Mac and Riley before these two episodes air? We certainly hope so, especially since there is clearly a lot of story that needs to be told for these two!

What do you want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5 moving forward?

Are you sad that you're still left waiting for what's next?

