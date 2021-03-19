Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? ‘Captain Kidd’ and other news







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we have a lot to talk about in between giving an answer and sharing more scoop.

With that said, let’s kick things off here by dishing out some of the bad news — there is no new episode coming on the network tonight. Why is that? It may be the network looking to avoid coverage of the NCAA Tournament over on CBS. Meanwhile, it could just be a way to give the cast and crew a little more time to film some new episodes.

Have you seen our preview for the next The Blacklist episode, “Captain Kidd”? If not, be sure to watch that below! After you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for other updates.

Luckily, this isn’t a long hiatus — The Blacklist is back next Friday (March 26) with the aforementioned “Captain Kidd,” an episode that will feature both a cool Blacklister and also a fascinating showdown between Reddington and Harold Cooper. To get some other updates all about that, plus the episode after the fact, check out the synopses below.

Season 8 episode 11, “Captain Kidd” – 03/26/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force attempts to stop an abduction by searching for a “treasure man” who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal factions. TV-14

Season 8 episode 12, “Rakitin” – 04/02/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force’s determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government puts Cooper and Reddington in increasingly treacherous positions. TV-14

So what else is there to look forward to? Based on most social-media traffic we’ve seen, it looks as though Megan Boone will be back eventually … it’s just a matter of waiting until the right point is here. There’s a lot to look forward to, but some patience will be required.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist, including an Elizabeth Keen debate

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 8 moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







