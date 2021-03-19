The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2 spoilers: John Walker…







Following the big premiere this week on Disney+, what can we expect in terms of Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 2? This is not a long series, and because of that, we have to assume that things are going to move quickly.

What can you expect next week? We think that the premiere set the stage for a lot of big stuff for Bucky and Sam, even though the two didn’t exactly focus on the two of them together. Instead, we saw a story that (presumably) will set the stage for more John Walker, and also introduce even more peril into the world. What is so fascinating about this show to us is getting a small slice of the post-Endgame world that we really haven’t seen that much of yet. How will it shape the larger MCU to come?

Because of WandaVision in particular, we think that there’s a lot of faith viewers have in what Marvel has going on at Disney+. That is reinforced further by the video below, which paints the picture of a high-octane world with a lot of surprises around just about every corner. We know that there’s going to be a lot of action on this show, but the characters will make things stand out. How are Sam and Bucky going to deal with the presence of a “new” Captain? Will this story take a similar trajectory to the comics?

For now, what we can do is share what star Wyatt Russell had to say to Entertainment Weekly on the subject of the John Walker role:

“He’s a complicated character. That’s what drew me to him … It’ll be fun seeing how all three of these guys interact in terms of what their identity is. I think that I can safely say that it’s a show about identity and what it means to each specific person.”

